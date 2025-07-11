Police probe missing UK teen case after Malaysia arrival

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating the disappearance of a British teenager who entered Malaysia through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on June 7. The case has been classified as a missing person report, with authorities appealing for public assistance.

Acting CID Director Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the youth, identified as David Renz Galletes Balisong, is believed to still be in the country. “Active investigations are ongoing to gather all relevant information for case resolution,“ he stated in an official release.

Authorities have circulated the teenager’s photograph to aid search efforts. Fadil cautioned against public speculation that might disrupt investigations, emphasising, “Members of the public with information are urged to channel it to the police.”

Inspector Hazuin Jan Abdul Hamid of KLIA District Police Headquarters is leading the probe. Witnesses may contact the hotline 017-7369187.