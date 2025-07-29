Police probe motive in boy’s murder as suspect remains uncooperative

REMBAU: The motive behind the suspected murder of a six-year-old boy, whose body was found buried in Rompin, Jempol, remains undetermined, according to Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof.

The main suspect, the boy’s 36-year-old biological father, has been arrested.

Preliminary investigations suggest the suspect was facing marital problems with his wife.

“The post-mortem began at noon today.

We were informed that the suspect had domestic issues and is in the process of getting a divorce.

He has not been cooperative in the investigation,“ Ahmad Dzaffir told Bernama.

The boy’s body was discovered around 4.30 pm yesterday, with police believing he was buried after being murdered.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, a sombre atmosphere surrounded the Rembau Hospital forensic unit as the boy’s mother, accompanied by family members from Johor Bahru, arrived to identify the body.

In a related development, Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M. Kumarasan confirmed that a man has been remanded for seven days from July 25 to assist in investigations.

The suspect had initially filed a missing person report, claiming the child disappeared in Bukit Indah on July 24.

Kumarasan stated that the suspect originally alleged the boy went missing on July 23 around 4 pm, saying he left the child alone in a car while buying food.

The suspect is also being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for lodging a false police report. – Bernama