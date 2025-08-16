Police probe TikTok account over unverified Zara Qairina case content

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a TikTok account accused of sharing unverified content regarding the death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The case is being probed under multiple laws, including the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar stated that the content could disrupt investigations and incite public unrest.

He emphasised that spreading unverified information may lead to confusion and legal consequences.

Zara Qairina was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar on July 16.

She was later pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu. - Bernama