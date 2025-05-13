Police probing possibility Pamela Ling fled overseas

PUTRAJAYA: Police have not ruled out the possibility that Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, reported as a kidnapping victim, may have fled abroad.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said Ling’s overseas travel had been restricted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) while they were investigating a case linked to her.

In a statement today, he said the police have recorded statements from 27 witnesses to assist with the investigation into her reported abduction.

“The statement of Ling’s children and other witnesses will be recorded soon and is being arranged by Interpol,” he said.

Previously, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said police were likely to record statements from Ling’s three children and several other individuals in Singapore to assist with the case.

Rusdi also said police may call back Ling’s husband, Datuk Seri Hah Tiing Siu, for a second statement if necessary.

On April 9, Ling, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the MACC office in an e-hailing vehicle to give a statement related to an ongoing investigation.