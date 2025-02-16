Police receive 141 reports of umrah fraud, losses exceed RM3m

KUALA LUMPUR: As of Feb 7, police have received 141 reports of alleged umrah fraud involving a travel agency, with losses exceeding RM3 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the company is registered and holds a licence from the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) to operate umrah services from 2023 until March 2027.

“Some reports have been referred to MOTAC, which is responsible for taking action under the Tourism Industry Act 1992. Investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code is ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli also said an activist’s statement urging police to act under Section 420 of the Penal Code implied that no investigation was being carried out.

“This statement is false and irresponsible and creates a negative perception of the police. It is important to understand that the country’s laws grant different investigative powers to different enforcement agencies.

“Therefore, offences under specific legislation must be investigated by the designated enforcement agency to ensure appropriate action is taken,” he said.