Police receive eighth report on lorry hitting parked cars near LRT

SHAH ALAM: Police have recorded an eighth report linked to a lorry crashing into multiple parked vehicles near Glenmarie Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station last Wednesday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim stated authorities are still pursuing the lorry involved in the incident.

The collision occurred around 2.10 pm, affecting commuters who had parked their cars roadside to use the LRT service.

Mohd Iqbal added that the case is being probed under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.