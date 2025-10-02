Police receive reports against Rafidah Ibrahim over old surau issue

IPOH: Police have received three reports against activist and actress Rafidah Ibrahim for allegedly attempting to incite public hatred towards the government regarding an old surau in Kampung Seri Keramat, Pasir Puteh, Hulu Kinta.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed the reports were lodged by several parties in the Ipoh district yesterday.

He stated that Rafidah Ibrahim has not yet been called to provide her statement to the authorities.

Noor Hisam made this announcement after a ceremony honouring retirees and soon-to-retire personnel at the Perak Police Contingent Officers’ Mess in Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah.

Media reports previously highlighted a short video posted by Rafidah on social media claiming Surau al-Karamah in Pasir Puteh would be demolished by a housing developer for a road project.

The Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council has advised the public against being influenced by inaccurate claims about the surau.

MAIPk clarified that the surau was built on private developer-owned land without proper approval and was never authorised by the council.

Ipoh Timor PKR Youth chief Izzuddin Hariz described attempts to revive the issue as irresponsible actions aimed at fuelling public resentment against the government. – Bernama