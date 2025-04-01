Police seek help to locate missing teen in Genting Highlands

KUANTAN: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a a 14-year-old girl reported missing in Genting Highlands, Bentong, since last Tuesday.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said a report regarding the disappearance of Nur Hidayatul Iman Abdullah was lodged by her brother at around 6.40 pm yesterday.

The teenager is described as having a medium brown complexion and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweater, a black headscarf, and black pants. Her last known location was in front of Aladdin Restaurant in Genting Highlands, Bentong.

“Members of the public with any information regarding the missing teenager are urged to come forward to the nearest police station,” he said in a statement today.

Information can also be relayed by contacting the Bentong District Police Headquarters control centre at 09-2231999.