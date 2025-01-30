Police seize firecrackers, fireworks worth RM10,000 in Kangar

KANGAR: Police confiscated various types of firecrackers and fireworks worth about RM10,000 and arrested a stall keeper believed to be in possession of the goods without a permit during a raid at a stall in front of a hall next to a temple at Jalan Bukit Lagi here on Tuesday.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the seizure and arrest of the 33-year-old man was carried out by a police team who acted on the assignment of Op Limau/Kontraban at 10pm.

“Police conducted a thorough inspection on the table and around the stall and the results of the inspection found various firecrackers and fireworks believed to be in possession without a permit.

“Later, officers arrested the man and confiscated all the case items for further action on suspicion of committing an offence under the Explosives Act 1957,“ he said in a statement today.

Yusharifuddin said the man was released on police bail after recording his statement and the case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.