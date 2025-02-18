ALOR SETAR: Police seized over RM4 million worth of methamphetamine and MDMA pills after arresting a 46-year-old man near the Zamrud Business Centre in Sungai Petani last Sunday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh stated that the unemployed suspect was detained at the parking lot around 7 am by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Kuala Muda District Police Headquarters and Kedah Police Contingent.

Police found four canvas bags containing over five kg of methamphetamine and nearly 15 kg of MDMA pills, with an estimated value of over RM4 million in the suspect’s Honda Civic.

The suspect, who has a prior criminal record, has been remanded until Feb 23. Investigations are ongoing under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspected drug transporter is believed to have collected the drugs from a southern state to be handed over for trafficking.

“If the seized methamphetamine had hit the streets, it could have supplied 255,000 addicts, while the MDMA pills would have been enough for 28,000 users. We urge the public to share any information related to drug activities to help the police curb this issue,” he said.

Commenting on the statement by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail that Kedah is among the states with the highest drug abuse cases, Fisol acknowledged the matter.

“I fully agree with the Minister’s statement. We are using this as motivation. This year we are addressing it as our top priority. We have already implemented plans and will intensify our efforts to tackle the issue,” he stated.

Earlier, Saifuddin Nasution reported that 192,857 individuals were involved in drug abuse last year, up from 145,526 in 2023 and 137,176 in 2022.

He added that the highest drug abuse rates were recorded in Kelantan, followed by Terengganu, Perlis, and Kedah.