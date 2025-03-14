Police shoot dead three violent crime suspects in Sepang

SEPANG: Police shot dead three foreign criminals classified as dangerous and violent in “Op Rantau” at Desa Vista here early this morning.

In the 2.30 am operation, a police patrol team encountered three masked men dressed in dark clothing, who then attacked the officers with machetes.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) deputy director Datuk Fadil Marsus told Bernama that, in self-defence and to ensure safety, police fired several shots at the suspects.

“All three suspects, aged between 35 and 40, were confirmed dead at the scene,” he said.

He added that with the suspects’ deaths, police have solved 17 robbery and housebreaking cases in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur, with total losses estimated at nearly RM1 million.

“Based on intelligence, police believe the suspects had been actively involved in robberies in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur from early 2024 to 2025,” he said.