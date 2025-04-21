KUALA LUMPUR: A police station chief who was detained after testing positive for drugs at an entertainment centre in Pandan Perdana, Ampang Jaya, on Friday will face disciplinary action by the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS), said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

He stated that the officer, who was serving under the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters (IPK), has been immediately transferred to the IPK Penang operations room.

“We will not compromise on any criminal misconduct, including our own police officers regardless of position or rank,” he said at a press conference at IPK Kuala Lumpur today.

According to Rusdi, the raid on the entertainment outlet led to the arrest of 17 individuals, including a police officer. Initial urine screening results showed that the officer tested positive for drugs.

“Strict action will be taken. The officer committed a criminal offence and was confirmed positive for drugs, so disciplinary action will follow,” he said.

He also reminded police personnel that they are not allowed to visit entertainment centres unless authorised to do so on official duty, which requires permission from higher-ranking officers.

Earlier, media reports stated that a 43-year-old police station chief was detained by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) for a violation at an entertainment spot.

Urine tests revealed the presence of four types of banned substances in his body, believed to have been ingested through a drug-laced juice.