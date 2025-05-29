KUALA LUMPUR: Police have submitted the investigation paper involving a social media influencer suspected of sending lewd images to a teenage girl to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the paper was handed over on Tuesday, the same day the 22-year-old suspect was released on police bail.

He added that, to date, no additional police reports have been received regarding the possibility of other victims.

“At this point, we have not received any other reports involving the same suspect. Only the case involving the teenage girl has been reported,” he said during a press conference at the Gombak district police headquarters, here today.

On May 23, media reports stated that the influencer had been remanded for four days, with the remand extended by another two days until May 27, to assist in the investigation into allegations of sending lewd images to a 14-year-old girl.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.