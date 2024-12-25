KUALA TERENGGANU: Police will deploy about 40 officers and personnel at the Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque (Ladang Mosque) here to control the safety and smooth process of the caning process involving a carpenter, this Friday.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said police would not hesitate to take strict action against any individual or group that tries to provoke officers or offenders on that day.

“Only 70 individuals are allowed to enter the room where the whipping would be carried out. I would like to advise the public present at the Ladang Mosque on Friday to leave immediately after completing Friday prayers,“ he said in a statement today.

He also reminded the public not to gather outside or around the mosque compound as it may interfere with the smooth execution process.

Azli said the 70 individuals who are allowed to witness the caning have also been given a stern warning to not bring in any telecommunication devices such as phones and video recorders.

“Any recording is not allowed. The police will conduct checks to ensure that no electronic or telecommunication devices are brought into the punishment room. The sentence has been decided. I ask all parties to respect the law and not cause chaos,“ he said.

This Friday, Mohd Affendi Awang, 42, will become the first person in Terengganu to be sentenced to six lashes in public for repeated offences of khalwat (close proximity).

The sentence was handed down by the Kuala Terengganu Syariah High Court on Nov 20 after the man pleaded guilty to repeated khalwat offences under Section 31 (a) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) Enactment Amendment 2022 for khalwat.