PETALING JAYA: Some Malaysian women working as “sugar babies” earn up to RM12,000 per month and enjoy luxury vacations, designer goods and financial stability through relationships with wealthy older men.

theSun published a report by Seasia.stats recently, which stated a recent study by dating site “Seeking Arrangement” revealed that Malaysia ranks third in Asia for the highest number of sugar daddies, with an estimated 32,500 individuals involved in such arrangements.

Since then, theSun has spoken to two sugar babies on their experiences.

Jeselyn (not her real name), 27, from Johor Bahru, became a sugar baby to live a lavish lifestyle.

She said earning RM12,000 monthly from a wealthy businessman gave her financial security while allowing her to travel, buy branded goods and invest.

However, she added that such arrangements are not always straightforward.

“Some sugar daddies want more than just a financial transaction and may ask for sex. The emotional expectations can be challenging.”

Another sugar baby, Maya (not her real name), 25, a media communications student from Selangor, turned to sugar dating to support her single mother and pay tuition fees. Initially hesitant, she reconsidered after seeing a friend earn money just by having dinner with wealthy men.

She said her first arrangement was with a 54-year-old businessman who paid her RM8,000 monthly for companionship.

“Another man took me on a weekend trip to Dubai while a third gave me an iPhone and designer handbags just for my time. Some men indeed expect more than what was agreed upon, and once you rely on them financially, they hold all the power.

“I know some girls who were pressured into sleeping with the men just because they couldn’t say no. People think sugar babies are just paid for sex, but that’s not entirely true. If men just wanted sex, they’d go to a prostitute with no strings attached.”

She said sugar daddies seek companionship and someone to talk to, spend time with and feel young again, adding that traditional dating apps often involve similar dynamics.

“On some dating apps, guys take you to dinner, have sex and then disappear. With sugar daddies, the expectations are clearer. Men actually want to pamper you, so you have to ask yourself what you are worth. It’s not just about money, it’s about how you want to be treated.”

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Anthropology and Sociology senior lecturer Dr Velan Kunjuraman said the rise in such relationships is driven by economic pressures, materialism and the erosion of traditional values.

“The rise in cost of living, particularly in urban areas, has made financial dependence a reality for many young people, especially university students and early-career professionals. The economic vulnerability creates a supply-demand cycle in which wealthier, older men offer financial incentives in exchange for companionship.”

He warned of long-term societal impacts such as the weakening of family values and shifting dating norms.

“Sugar relationships redefine masculinity and power. Older men use financial means to assert dominance, while younger women are often unfairly judged.”

He said with urban centres like Kuala Lumpur fostering such relationships due to wealth disparities and liberal social attitudes, education on financial independence and ethical relationships is crucial to counter such trends.

“If left unchecked, we may see an evolving cycle in which today’s sugar babies become tomorrow’s sugar daddies or sugar mommies.”

Velan recommended stronger financial literacy programmes, ethics education and open conversations about the impacts of transactional relationships on society.

“Financial independence and awareness of ethics are key to preventing vulnerable individuals from being drawn into these arrangements.”