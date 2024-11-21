Police tracking woman over RM4,000 jewellery heist in Kuantan

PETALING JAYA: Police are tracking down a woman on suspicion of deceiving a victim into handing over jewelry unwillingly at a cosmetics store.

The incident is reported to have taken place at a cosmetics store in Jaya Gading, Kuantan on Nov 14.

According to New Straits Times, Kuantan police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said that the police were trying to locate 42-year-old Siti Rohani Ahmad.

“We believe the female suspect was involved in tricking the victim into handing over her jewellery,” he was quoted as saying.

Zahari added that those who have information or recognise the wanted individual is urged to come forward and assist the police in locating her.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Members of the public with any details on her whereabouts can contact Investigating Officer Inspector Nor Baizura Mohd Nasir at 014-2116539 or the Kuantan police headquarters at 09-5652222.

On Nov 14, a sales assistant at the cosmetic store suffered losses valued at RM4,000 when her jewellery was stolen by a woman.

The suspect had visited the premise at 4pm while the victim was in the store. She then pretended to ask regarding the cosmetic products before talking to the victim about her jewellery.

Without realising, the victim then handed over her bracelet, chain, and gold ring.