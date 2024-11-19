Police urge witnesses of fatal train accident in Putatan to assist investigations

PUTATAN: The police are asking those who witnessed the fatal accident where a woman was hit by a train from Putatan to Kota Kinabalu earlier today to step forward and assist with investigations.

Penampang district police chief Supt Sammy Newton said preliminary investigations by the police at the scene of the accident found that the woman, Lena Gabun, 41, and her son, 11, were hit by the train while crossing the tracks and she had been dragged for 50 metres.

Her body was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for autopsy while her son was given further treatment at the same hospital, he said in a statement here tonight.

He also reminded the public not to viral the video of the incident on social media out of sensitivity to the family and advised people to stop and not use undesignated routes across train tracks to avoid untoward incidents.