Policeman killed in motorcycle accident on NSE

IPOH: A police sergeant was killed while on his way home to Kedah after the motorcycle he was riding skidded at Kilometre 253.7 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) northbound near Kuala Kangsar yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said in the incident at about 7.24 pm, the victim Shamsul Ishak, 58, who was attached to the Special Branch of the Kedah contingent police headquarters sustained injuries to his left rib area.

“Further investigations found that when the victim reached the location of the incident, he was believed to have lost control (of the motorcycle) and veered off, crashing into the metal road divider, causing him to be thrown off. The victim, who was severely injured, was taken by ambulance to Taiping Hospital for further treatment.

“However, he was pronounced dead at around 9.24 pm in the hospital’s emergency ward,“ he said.

He also said the victim was believed to have been on holiday and making his way back home to Alor Setar, Kedah after meeting with his friends across the state.

He added that further investigations are still ongoing and the case is now being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.