SEPANG: Polish President Andrzej Duda departed for Singapore today after concluding a three-day official visit to Malaysia, his first to the country since assuming office in August 2015.

A red-carpet farewell ceremony was held for Duda at the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), featuring a guard of honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, led by Capt Mohd Masrur Hidayat Masri.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Polish Ambassador to Malaysia Krzysztof Dobrowolski were in attendance.

The special aircraft carrying Duda, his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, and his delegation, took off at 5.10 pm.

In a joint statement yesterday, Malaysia and Poland agreed to strengthen defence cooperation, including exploring long-term procurement opportunities and strategic engagement between their respective defence ministries.

During the visit, Duda and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also held extensive discussions on deepening collaboration in defence among other key sectors such as food technology, digital technology, renewable energy and the halal industry.

Anwar also welcomed the encouraging 19.5 per cent year-on-year growth in bilateral trade between 2023 and 2024, calling it a clear reflection of the deepening economic partnership between the two countries.

Anwar also conveyed Malaysia’s sincere appreciation to Poland for extending humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, particularly through its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the provision of emergency relief.

In addition to the Gaza issue, the two leaders also discussed broader global and regional developments, including Malaysia’s experience within ASEAN, ties with China and the country’s engagement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Duda’s visit coincided with a significant juncture, as Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, while Poland holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union during the same period.

In 2024, Poland was Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner among European Union member states, with total bilateral trade rising by 19.5 per cent to RM5.66 billion compared to 2023.

Malaysia’s major exports to Poland include electrical and electronic products, rubber products and machinery, while key imports from Poland consist of machinery, equipment and parts, electrical and electronic products, and transport equipment.