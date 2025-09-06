SEPANG: The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, arrived in Malaysia today for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation.

The visit, his first to Malaysia since taking office in August 2015, comes at a significant moment, coinciding with Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship and Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2025.

The special aircraft carrying Duda, his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda and his delegation landed at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here at 8.21 pm.

They were received by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Duda then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

The Polish President will be accorded an official welcome at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya, tomorrow, followed by a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The two leaders are expected to deliberate on strengthening bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, the defence industry, agriculture, the halal sector and agri-commodities.

Anwar will host an official luncheon at the Seri Perdana Complex in honour of Duda and his delegation.

According to Wisma Putra, Duda is also scheduled to visit the Second Regiment of the Royal Armoured Corps at Kem Sunggala, Port Dickson, and deliver a public lecture at the Asia-Europe Institute, University of Malaya.

The visit underscores the robust and friendly relations between Malaysia and Poland, which have been based on mutual respect and close cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971.

In 2024, Poland ranked as Malaysia’s 8th largest trading partner among European Union member states, with total bilateral trade rising by 19.5 per cent to RM5.66 billion compared to 2023.

Malaysia’s primary exports to Poland include electrical and electronic products, rubber products and machinery, while key imports from Poland consist of machinery, equipment and parts, electrical and electronic products and transport equipment.