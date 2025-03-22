TUARAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that only with political stability can the government focus on implementing various programmes to develop Sabah and the country, particularly in efforts to help the people.

As such, he stressed that political stability in both Sabah and the whole country needs to be maintained so that every leader can focus on realising the people’s aspirations.

“Thank you to the Chief Minister (of Sabah) Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for helping to make the political atmosphere calm (and) this is important, why? (Because) We want stability and this also helps us focus on our people.

“I also want to thank all our friends from all the parties. When we are stable, we can focus on how the industrial plan works, how artificial intelligence (AI), a new technology, has disrupted the global system,” he said.

He said this at the Sabah state-level MADANI Breaking of Fast event today, which was also attended by Hajiji, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Anwar also reminded leaders in the country to change their attitudes to ensure the existing cooperation can be enhanced to make sure Sabah and Malaysia continue to progress and develop rapidly.

“United we can overcome problems. But there are leaders who still condemn here and there, (hurl) insults here and there (as well as) fight over cultural and language issues. Today, I came to Sabah to meet Hajiji and we did not talk about personal matters nor did we talk about whether there is land or timber for me.

“I asked how we can help the hardcore poor, (repair) potholed-riddled roads... that’s what we discussed. Thank you to the Chief Minister and his team, who have been working hard to help overcome such problems,” he added.

Anwar said he also held talks with the Chief Minister, the state executive council members as well as senior Federal and state officers regarding projects implemented in Sabah, such as roads, schools and clinics, besides wanting all these projects to be implemented immediately for the convenience and comfort of the people.

“Imagine if we all work together, we can make Sabah more advanced, great and successful. We must work as hard as we can, be sincere and stop all disputes. Imagine, in a year or two, Sabah can transform towards being more advanced,” he said.

Sabah, he added, has its own strength, with its people of various races and religions capable of living together harmoniously, even working together as a team and this must be strengthened and maintained, especially for future generations.