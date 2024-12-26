Pollution at Sungai Pinang resolved by authorities

PENANG: The unsanitary conditions caused by pollution and waste dumping, and the unbearable stench endured by students and staff of SJKT Ramathasar and residents near Sungai Pinang here have been addressed, thanks to efforts by the Penang Hindu Association (PHA) and authorities.

PHA president Datuk P. Murugiah said after raising concerns about the situation, the grievances shared by PHA gained the attention of state and federal authorities, which took action to resolve the issue.

He said with support from local communities, a clean-up initiative saw a coordinated effort by the Penang Island City Council, Department of Irrigation and Drainage and other stakeholders.

“A dedicated team was deployed to clear the large piles of rubbish that had accumulated behind the school, along its pathway and near the riverbank, which included plastic bottles, styrofoam packaging, rubber debris, ropes and even animal carcasses.

“Upon visiting the site, it was clear that the area has been transformed. The stench and visible litter are gone, leaving a cleaner and safer environment for the students, teachers and residents.”

On Dec 17, theSun reported that large amounts of waste was polluting the area, causing an unbearable stench and health concerns.

Murugaiah said PHA was informed that the waste would be carefully sorted and segregated, with non-recyclable materials disposed in an environmentally safe manner.

He commended the swift response of authorities, highlighting their commitment to environmental protection and public health.

“PHA believes that it is the responsibility of every member of the public to be environmentally conscious and responsibly dispose waste. This collective responsibility is essential not just for the cleanliness of Sungai Pinang but the entire country.”

He also said as part of efforts to address the ongoing waste problem, authorities are working on installing CCTV cameras along Sungai Pinang to monitor illegal dumping activities.

“We are pushing for an increase in the frequency of clean-up operations to ensure the area remains free from debris and waste, preventing further contamination of the river. Regular inspections are being planned to ensure waste management practices are adhered to and any issues are addressed promptly.”