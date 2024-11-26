Pollution rears as Selangor tries to induce cockle breeding

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is currently trying to restore the cockle breeding areas in the waters of Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam to increase production of the marine life.

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the state government is currently carrying out a joint study with SIRIM Berhad (SIRIM) to identify the cause of the decline in the shellfish seeds (broodstock for spawning) in Sabak Bernam waters.

He said the second phase study was carried out following the results of the first phase study with SIRIM in the waters off Kuala Selangor last year, which found that cockles in the area were toxic and not suitable for consumption.

“Pollution in the waters off Kuala Selangor occurred following the outflow of the polluted waters of Sungai Buloh into the sea and according to the study, many of these shellfish there died.

“We do not deny that the cockle seeds were stolen to be smuggled out because the seeds in Kuala Selangor are among the highest quality,“ he said at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly building grounds today.

He said this in response to a question regarding the deterioration of cockle seeds in Selangor waters.

Izham said the state government is looking into solutions to improve water quality to increase the number of cockles which are high-value organisms for the agriculture sector.

“In addition, we will look back at which cockle lots were not cultivated to be given to new people and will till the soil so that new cockles can breed better,“ he said.

Earlier, Izham during the question session at the state assembly sitting today informed about the significant decrease in cockle production and that the state government is making efforts to overcome the matter.

He was replying to Mohd Razali Saari (PN-Sungai Panjang) who wanted to know the main factor behind the decline of Sabak Bernam’s cockle production every year.