KULIM: Over 1,000 volunteers, comprising civil servants and students from public institutions of higher learning (IPT) have been mobilised to three states to assist residents affected by the recent floods.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, said the volunteers were assembled under the Skuad Ihsan Madani, which is part of the government’s post-flood recovery strategy.

“We have established the Skuad Ihsan Madani. So far, it is estimated that over 1,000 civil servants are involved, along with more than 500 IPT students.

“They have been deployed to six districts in Kelantan, two in Kedah, and also Terengganu to provide post-flood assistance,” he told the media after an official visit to the Kulim Municipal Council (MPKK) here today.

He said there are still 10,380 flood victims at relief centres (PPS) nationwide.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Shamsul Azri reminded civil servants in the country to embrace and uphold the values encapsulated in M.A.L.A.Y.S.I.A — Mesra (Friendly), Adil (Fair), Luhur (Virtuous), Amanah (Trustworthy), Yakin (Confident), Setia (Loyal), Islah (Reform) and Arif (Wise) — in carrying out their duties.

“Understand the fundamental values in the Malaysia Madani concept. Strike a balance between material and spiritual goals... at the same time, work on improving productivity. When salaries are increased, the government hopes that the productivity of civil servants will also rise.

“Moreover, there should be joy in working. Maintain emotional well-being and avoid bringing personal issues from home into the workplace. Most importantly, civil servants must work together as a team,” he said.

He likened the public service to “milk and ink,” emphasising that efforts are currently focused on removing the “ink” that taints the milk.

“We have ‘milk’ that is good, but it can’t be sold if tainted by ink... everyone criticises us. We can’t provide the best services because there’s a lack of pride in being a civil servant.

“Why is there no pride? It is because we are busy fixing and cleaning up ‘stains,’ even though those causing the ‘dirt’ in the public service make up less than 10 per cent... there’s still the other 90 per cent who are clean,” he added.