PUTRAJAYA: The post-mortem on the remains of Customs tribunal officer is still ongoing, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

He said that the case involving the 45-year-old victim remains under investigation and will be reclassified if any evidence of criminal elements is found.

“The post-mortem is not yet completed. The case remains under investigation and is currently classified as sudden death,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the media reported that an officer was found dead in the office with his neck and legs bound with cable ties.

Rusdi said that the officer was found dead at the Treasury Office, Ministry of Finance, and that an examination at the scene found no signs of foul play.

He added that the body was sent the Putrajaya Hospital for a post-mortem.