KUALA LUMPUR: The issues of the Rakyat Sejahtera Housing Programme (PPRS), the new e-sports stadium and the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) toll road are among the topics to be discussed in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan) will ask the Minister of Rural and Regional Development whether the ministry plans to improve the application requirements for PPRS to benefit those in need, particularly the underprivileged, during the question-and-answer session.

In the same session, Muhammad Islahuddin Abas (PN-Mersing) will ask the Minister of Youth and Sports about the status of the RM20 million allocation in the 2025 Budget for the empowerment of e-sports.

He will also inquire whether the ministry has identified locations for the construction of new e-sports stadiums nationwide in collaboration with E-Sport Integrated to drive the development of the e-sports ecosystem and talent.

Also of interest will be the question from Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) to the Minister of Works regarding the government’s current stance in finalising the direction of the MLFF toll payment system structure and the latest status of negotiations with highway concessionaires on the implementation of the MLFF.

Following the question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will proceed with the winding-up of the motion of thanks for the royal address by ministers from each ministry.

The current Parliament meeting runs for 18 days until March 6.