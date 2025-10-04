PR1MA launches Komuniti+ initiative to strengthen neighbourhood ties

ALOR GAJAH: Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia has launched its latest community initiative called PR1MA Komuniti+ with the first programme held at Residensi Pulau Sebang.

The affordable housing agency under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government stated that this initiative reflects PR1MA’s aim to strengthen neighbourhood ties and foster community development beyond its primary housing role.

PR1MA confirmed the organisation of Komuniti+ represents its support for the Malaysia MADANI agenda emphasising people’s well-being, sustainability and inclusivity.

The Komuniti+ event at Residensi Pulau Sebang features various activities bringing together residents, government agencies, private organisations and small to medium entrepreneurs within the community.

PR1MA is also promoting M-Niaga commercial spaces available across its nationwide projects as platforms to drive community economic activities.

Chairman Datuk Azrulnizam Abdul Aziz stated that PR1MA Komuniti+ aligns with the corporation’s aspiration to build more inclusive and resilient communities.

He emphasised that strong neighbourhoods require not just quality housing but also social networks, community activities and economic opportunities benefiting all society segments.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohd Nazri Md Shariff added that Komuniti+ reinforces PR1MA’s commitment to extend beyond affordable housing provision.

M-Niaga opens business opportunities for local small and medium entrepreneurs while boosting socio-economic activities and adding value to PR1MA communities nationwide.

Other event highlights included information sessions on ongoing campaigns like Rumah PR1MA Kita discounts of up to 25% available until December 31, 2025.

The programme also featured PR1MA referral programme details, smart home device promotions and housing legal process briefings including memorandum of transfer information.

Exhibitions from government agencies, financial institutions and law firms provided additional resources for attendees.

Community food stalls operated by residents offered local culinary experiences throughout the event.

Various recreational activities including carnival games, a petting zoo, children’s colouring contests and e-sports competitions created engaging family entertainment. – Bernama