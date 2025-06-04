Prabowo to meet Anwar in Kuala Lumpur tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur tonight.

Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said Prabowo’s visit is in the context of Hari Raya Aidilfitri’s goodwill.

“Prabowo has great respect for Anwar as a senior ASEAN leader with extensive experience. He (Anwar) took office earlier, is older, and has been a close friend of the President,“ he said in a statement.

Teddy, who will accompany Prabowo during the visit, announced that the latter will immediately return to Jakarta after the meeting.

“The President will return to Jakarta tonight,“ he said.

Meanwhile, ANTARA news agency reported that Teddy did not provide a concise answer when asked about the possibility of Prabowo and Anwar discussing the tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump recently.

He said: “The two leaders will talk about numerous issues.”

On Friday, Anwar said Malaysia, as chair of ASEAN, will negotiate with several member countries of the bloc to reach a mutual agreement on the issue of the reciprocal tariffs to ensure fairness in international trade.