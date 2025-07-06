Preacher’s accreditation revoked in sex video case, says Mohd Na’im

KUALA KRAI: The accreditation of a freelance preacher linked to a sex video scandal has been revoked, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He stressed the importance of letting the police conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

Mohd Na’im revealed that the preacher had previously been granted permission to preach, but this was withdrawn following the allegations. “We must trust the police to handle the case thoroughly.

“Let the legal process proceed without interference to prevent any injustice,“ he said after officiating the Wacana Dakwah Al-Falah Memacu Ummah MADANI programme at Pondok Sungai Durian.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that an investigation was initiated after the preacher’s second wife filed a report on June 16.

She accused him of circulating explicit videos involving her, his first wife, and other women.

The suspect has been released on bail while investigations continue under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Mohd Na’im urged religious speakers to adhere to Islamic teachings and avoid actions that could damage the reputation of religious institutions.

“Any preacher found guilty of misconduct will face revocation of their accreditation by state religious authorities,“ he said.

He also advised the public to verify a speaker’s credentials with the State Mufti Department before inviting them for religious events.

Separately, Mohd Na’im encouraged pondok institutions nationwide to register with state religious authorities to qualify for government assistance.

“Safety checks, including electrical inspections, must be completed before registration. This ensures they meet standards for support,“ he added. - Bernama