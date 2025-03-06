KUALA LUMPUR: Preparation for the June 14 National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration has reached 80 per cent, said Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

She said preparations are actively underway by Bernama staff to ensure everything goes as planned.

“In fact, this evening, we will meet again to ensure this year’s event will again be successful and run smoothly, thus meeting the expectations and satisfaction of those who will be attending,” she said when met by reporters after the HAWANA 2025-Bernama Strategic Partners’ Appreciation Ceremony and Official Launch of BERNAMA Motorhome at Wisma Bernama here.

The event was officiated by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Also present were Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa; Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also the director of the HAWANA 2025 Project; as well as members of Bernama’s top management.

Nur-ul Afida, who is also the HAWANA 2025 Working Committee chairman, also expressed her appreciation to its 79 strategic partners, comprising ministries, departments, agencies and companies who are committed to making the HAWANA 2025 highlight and side programmes a success.

“I’m extremely grateful for the support and cooperation from our strategic partners, with the number of sponsors for this year’s edition seeing a significant increase to almost 80 from 44 last year.

“This is proof that our strategic partners recognise the role played by Bernama, as the implementing agency of HAWANA 2025 under the Ministry of Communications, and also acknowledging the role and experience of media practitioners in our country,” she said.

Themed “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics”, the HAWANA 2025 celebration will be held at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL) from June 13 to 15, with the highlight celebration on June 14 being officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

More than 1,000 media practitioners, representatives of local journalist associations and media delegates from ASEAN member states are expected to attend, bringing together the professional media fraternity and industry experts to exchange ideas and forge strategic partnerships.