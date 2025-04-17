KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit is a symbolic representation of the strong, long-standing bond of friendship between Malaysia and China, and this closeness continues to be strong and strengthened by trust, respect and honesty.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that in such a challenging world, China has emerged as a rational, stable and principled friend and Malaysia values ​​that stability and will continue to be a friend with a historical focus and a vision for the future.

“At a time when the world is witnessing a changing geopolitical landscape and some parties are abandoning the principle of collective responsibility, the global initiative promoted by China is opening up new spaces for reform and cooperation.

“I reiterate my respect and appreciation for President Xi’s leadership in speaking out on the principle of shared prosperity and upholding the values ​​of universal civilisation and humanity.

“President Xi’s principles and stance are clearly different from the attitudes of a few countries that have begun to abandon the principle of responsibility sharing, shifting their priorities to sharpening hostilities and weaponising the economy,” he posted on Facebook.

In another post, Anwar also expressed hope that the Malaysia-China friendship will continue to blossom in the future.

“As the Malay proverb says, bagai aur dengan tebing (like a vine and the riverbank) - supporting each other, strengthening each other. And in the spirit of friendship, this relationship will continue to be nurtured with sincerity and deep respect.

“May Malaysia-China relations continue to blossom and strengthen for a brighter future. Thank you for this historic visit. See you again! Zaijian!” he said.

President Xi began the three-day state visit to Malaysia on Tuesday at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The visit is Xi’s second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, after the first in 2013, which saw the two countries upgrade diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Chinese president and his delegation departed for Cambodia today.