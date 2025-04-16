KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia marks a significant step in reinforcing the bilateral relations established over the last five decades.

Former foreign minister Tan Sri Anifah Aman said that the visit was not merely symbolic, but would also boost the confidence of Chinese investors, making Malaysia a key destination for foreign investment.

“This visit reflects the strong ties between the two countries, and I am confident it will have a lasting impact, not only for the next 50 years but for the next 100 years,” he told Bernama.

Since 2009, China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. In 2024, total trade between the two countries was valued at RM484.12 billion, accounting for 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade of RM2.879 trillion.

Anifah added that the close ties between the two nations were further strengthened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to China last year, which paved the way for President Xi’s visit.

Xi’s three-day visit to Malaysia, which began yesterday, is at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and is part of his first tour of state visits in 2025, which also includes stops in Vietnam and Cambodia.

As Chair of Asean and the Country Coordinator for Asean-China Dialogue Relations, Malaysia remains committed to advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Asean and China.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974. The two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year.