Prime Minister opens Hameediyah Restaurant’s sixth branch in Semua House

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the opening of Hameediyah Restaurant’s new branch at Semua House mall today.

This marks the sixth branch for Malaysia’s oldest nasi kandar restaurant chain.

He arrived at approximately 2.30 pm and received a warm welcome from seventh-generation owner Ahamed Seeni Pakir Abdul Shukur and restaurant staff.

The Prime Minister then spent around 30 minutes interacting with customers and dining at the outlet.

This particular branch has been operating since last November.

Hameediyah Restaurant was originally established in Penang back in 1907.

The Malaysia Book of Records officially recognised it as the country’s oldest nasi kandar restaurant in 2020.

Restaurant management announced plans for further nationwide expansion in the coming years through additional outlet openings. – Bernama