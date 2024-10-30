Prioritise electricity, gas safety this Deepavali festive season - Energy Commission

PUTRAJAYA: The Energy Commission (ST) has advised the public to prioritise electricity and gas safety ahead of Deepavali, which is celebrated tomorrow.

In a statement today, it reminded the public to turn off switches and electrical appliances that were not in use at home and to ensure the gas cylinder valve was shut when they returned to their hometowns or went on holiday.

ST also recommended that users check the safety of all electrical wiring at home by testing the residual current device (PAB) and pressing the ‘T’ test button at least once a month to ensure it was functioning properly.

“If the PAB functions properly, it will activate, cutting off the electricity supply immediately. If it is not working, obtain the services of an electrical contractor registered with ST to replace the PAB,” said the statement.

In addition, users should ensure that the wires of their electrical equipment are not torn or exposed before use. They should use only electrical devices and decorative lights with the ST-SIRIM safety label and keep their hands dry when using any electrical devices.

ST also cautioned users against overloading sockets with excessive electrical equipment, to avoid hanging festive decorations on electric poles, and to refrain from using mobile phones while charging.

For safety reasons, the commission reminded users to ensure they used gas stove appliances with the ST-SIRIM safety label and to remain vigilant for any gas leakage smell in the kitchen.

Users were also advised to ensure adequate ventilation in the cooking area by opening windows or doors while cooking.

According to ST, if users detected the smell of gas, they should take immediate actions, including opening a window or door for ventilation and refraining from turning any switches on or off in the area.

Users were also reminded not to bring equipment that could cause ignition or sparks into the kitchen area, to identify the source of any gas leak using a gas leak detection tool or soap bubbles, and to repair it immediately.

ST advised users not to leave the cooking gas stove unattended and to engage the services of a gas contractor registered with ST for any piped gas repair work at home.