MELAKA: The Malaysian Prisons Department is encouraging the private sector, corporate entities, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to come forward and collaborate in implementing funding programmes for inmates who wish to pursue higher education.

Its deputy commissioner-general (Security and Corrections), Datuk Ibrisam Abdul Rahman said although these individuals are serving sentences, many of them have shown interest in pursuing education at the diploma, bachelor’s, master’s and even doctorate (PhD) level.

“This cooperation through corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes will be very helpful, as the existing funds are limited and insufficient to cover the full cost of education for inmates, especially those without financial support from their families.

“Some inmates who have the means may receive financial support from their families, but for those who cannot afford it, we need to help source suitable funding. Without such aid, their education may be limited to just the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) level,” he told reporters in Telok Mas here today.

Earlier, Ibrisam officiated the 2024 Integrity Schools and Henry Gurney Schools (SISHG) appreciation ceremony which was attended by Melaka Prisons director deputy commissioner Rosman Norman.Henry Gurney Sc

Elaborating further, Ibrisam said so far, the Prisons Department has established partnerships with three higher education institutions namely Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Open University Malaysia (OUM) and Asia College of Exercise Medicine.

He also said that this collaboration, which began in 2008, has enabled a wider variety of academic programmes to be offered to inmates.

“At present, there are three inmates pursuing PhD, nine (master’s degree), 10 (bachelor’s), and 200 enrolled in diploma-level programmes,” he added.