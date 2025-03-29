ALOR GAJAH: Strict action, including termination of employment, will be taken against drivers of Melaka’s Bus Stop Service Transformation Programme (SBST), BAS. MY Melaka, who are found to be problematic and frequently road and traffic regulations.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Facilities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said he has received many complaints regarding BAS. MY Melaka stage bus drivers, including for reckless driving.

He said there were also complaints of the bus drivers refusing to stop at designated bus stops.

“Strict screening was conducted for the selection of BAS. MY Melaka drivers, including background and summons records.They are also free from drug abuse,” he told reporters at a breaking-of-fast event here last night.

Hameed said there are currently about 60 BAS.MY Melaka drivers with more than 40 buses operating.

The service was launched in October last year, involving an allocation of RM83.76 million by the federal government, to replace the stage bus service provided by Panorama Melaka Sdn Bhd after the company closed its operations at the end of last year.

In another development, Hameed said excavation work on roads in the state is not allowed to be carried out two days before and after Aidilfitri to ensure smooth traffic flow for the safety of road users.

He said in the event of an emergency such as a pipe leak and power outage involving underground cables, a special application must be made to conduct the repair work.

“Contractors found to be carrying out excavation work without permission during the period have their permit suspended and they will be referred to the Construction Industry Development Board of Malaysia (CIDB),“ he said.