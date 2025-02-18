KUALA LUMPUR: A project management consultant has been appointed for Phase 2 of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative to ensure a more efficient implementation, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said lessons had been learned from the JENDELA phase one implementation, and improvements would be made for the second phase.

“We may not rely as much on infrastructure such as telecommunications towers as we did in Phase 1. For Phase 2, we may explore solutions that are fit for purpose. Some areas may require different solutions based on population size.

“Challenging terrain may also be a factor, and in some cases, we may allow companies flexibility in implementation,“ he told reporters after officially opening the OCBC Premier Private Client Centre in Bangsar here today.

Previously, Fahmi had stated that there was a need to revamp the entire implementation process of JENDELA Phase 2 to enhance the programme’s effectiveness.

“We found that in JENDELA Phase 1, some aspects were too lenient, while others were too rigid. I felt that there were some things that could have been done better and not done right in phase one,“ he said.

On another matter, Fahmi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is finalising several details before issuing a letter to allow U Mobile Sdn Bhd to implement the country’s second 5G network.

“We expect this to happen within the next week or two.

“The Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED41R) meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister on Feb 12, was briefed on the implementation status of the first 5G network operator, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

“They have submitted a detailed business plan to MCMC, which is currently under review, while U Mobile had provided its business plan earlier. I understand that U Mobile has also made several announcements regarding the rollout date for its 5G network,“ he said.