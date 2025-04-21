PUTRAJAYA: The proposal to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to a maximum of two terms or 10 years and the drafting of the political financing bill are still under review and undergoing engagement with political parties, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said that if enacted, both laws would also be applicable at the state level.

“The political financing bill and the proposed two-term limit for the Prime Minister need to be discussed with all political parties, because ultimately, they are the primary stakeholders in these reforms.

“The same applies to the two-term system (for the prime minister’s post). It could be extended to the state level as well, since there are also Chief Ministers and Menteri Besar.

“On political financing bill, it shouldn’t only be regulated at the federal level - it needs to have an impact at the state level too,” she said to reporters at the Aidilfitri do hosted by the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department today, which was graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Last month, Anwar agreed to implement a reform agenda, including amending the Federal Constitution to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to a maximum of 10 years. However, he said the process must be carried out carefully and requires the consensus of all political parties, along with a two-thirds majority of Members of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Azalina said that her office has already initiated discussions with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Election Commission (EC) regarding the proposed political financing bill.

“Agencies like MACC and EC are indeed supportive of political financing, but the question is, in what form should it take?

“We need to examine various aspects, including the amount, the concept of financing, the definition of political financing, its usage, and whether it should be donated to individuals or parties...these are areas we need to study thoroughly,” she said.

Azalina also mentioned that her office has met with political parties regarding the bill, and so far, the feedback has been positive.

“We’ve met with the political parties, but we are giving them time to submit their views and opinions on political financing in writing.

“As a MADANI Government, we are highly democratic. Everything we do must also involve input from non-governmental organisations, civil society, universities, and other stakeholders,” she concluded.