KUALA LUMPUR: The issue regarding the proposed implementation of the new ‘Waktu Bekerja Berlainan’ (WBB) or different working hours shift system, is among the matters which will be discussed at the Ministry of Health (MOH) retreat, which begins today and runs until Jan 19.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that any updates regarding the issue would be announced after the retreat concludes this weekend.

“The main issues to be addressed during the retreat include human resource challenges, enhancing the quality of service delivery, and the imbalance in the distribution of health workers, including the proposal for the WBB,” he said at a special press conference, today.

He explained that the WBB aims to reduce fatigue, enhance the quality of life and welfare of medical officers, and improve the overall quality of service delivery to the public.

Dzulkefly added that the system’s implementation would, among other objectives, reduce the maximum active on-call working period, from 33 hours to 18 hours per session for staff involved, and ensure that no medical officer works for more than 24 consecutive hours.

“It also aims to reduce the total on-call hours, which currently reach 99 hours a week, to a maximum of 72 hours per week.

He further explained that the WBB is a proposed change in work scheduling, developed by MOH staff, based on engagements held since January last year with several departments at selected health facilities. This process involved medical officers and medical specialists in a targeted manner.

“This system is intended to operate in parallel with the existing on-call system and shift system for medical officers and medical specialists,” he said.

He also emphasised that his ministry is committed to enhancing the work environment to better support the welfare and well-being of its staff members.

The MOH will also continue its efforts to ensure the delivery of the best services, safeguarding the health and well-being of all, he said.