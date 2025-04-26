KUALA PILAH: The Public Service Department (PSD) has channelled about RM1.2 million to implement the MADANI Adopted Village initiative in Kampung Seri Menanti here in efforts to enhance the infrastructure and character development of the residents.

Its director-general, Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, said the PSD also selected Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Za’ba as a MADANI Adopted School, allocating RM100,000 to strengthen the government’s efforts in ensuring quality education is accessible to all.

According to him, Kampung Seri Menanti is a historical gem in Negeri Sembilan synonymous with Adat Perpatih (customary practices) and Minangkabau heritage, a symbol of the pride of this state’s identity.

We see that this village has many areas that can be assisted... close cooperation between the state government and Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) as well as various ministries to work together in implementing various initiatives to benefit the villagers.

“The simplest example is that we installed streetlights using solar energy in collaboration with KKDW. This effort can help residents use the roads in well-lit conditions at night,“ he told reporters after launching the PSD MADANI Adopted Village and School here today.

Also present at the event was PSD’s National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (PUSPANITA) Small Branch (PSD PCK) chairperson Datin Seri Dr Azlifah Bahari and Negeri Sembilan State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim.

Today’s programme was further enlivened with the MADANI Raya Celebration event with residents of Kampung Seri Menanti here today.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan explained that there are eight physical projects to be implemented in the adopted village to enhance the well-being and progress of the residents.

It involves upgrading and refurbishing the community hall; upgrading the village library, installing solar lights in strategic areas; building a kiosk for collecting local products; refurbishing the surau; upgrading the futsal and sepak takraw courts; installing a fence at the Kampung Juar cemetery; and constructing a landmark for Kampung Seri Menanti.

As for school allocations, SMK Za’ba, as a sports school in Negeri Sembilan, plays a role in shaping a skilled younger generation. Therefore, the PSD will help provide a more conducive learning environment to support the teachers and students.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the MADANI Adopted Village programme in Kampung Seri Menanti is the PSD’s second adopted village after the success of the adopted village in Kampung Pulau Aman, Penang.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Dahlan also took the time to visit and provide assistance to elderly retirees, including a retired police officer’s widow, Rokiah Suboh, 88, who is a recipient of the pension entitlement of her late husband, Ahmad Sarji, who passed away in March 2006.

When Rokiah was met, she expressed her gratitude for the PSD’s concern.

The single mother of seven said the pension money she receives every month greatly helps cover her daily expenses, including the purchase of medicines and basic necessities.