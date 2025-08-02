LUNDU: The One-Stop Social Support Centre (PSSS) serves as a platform for the community, especially vulnerable groups, to seek help and support without facing any stigma, said Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The Women, Family and Community Development Minister said through PSSS, individuals in distress can express their problems and concerns to professional, registered counsellors.

“Today’s world is full of challenges. Mental health issues are not only experienced by adults but also affect children and teenagers. This stress may stem from family problems, academic pressures, or environmental factors.

“Sometimes when we’re stressed, we don’t know where to turn to. That’s why the PSSS initiative is an important step to ensure our community has a safe space to seek help,” she said during the Jelajah Kasih PSSS and Back to School 2025 programme here today.

PSSS, a programme under the National Welfare Foundation (YKN), offers holistic psychosocial services to the community, such as guidance and counselling sessions that provide immediate relief to target groups.

Currently, PSSS operates both as a mobile service and at physical premises.

Nancy emphasised that YKN’s role and effort in supporting the government through initiatives like PSSS require collaboration from various stakeholders.

“Support from private corporations and other organisations can complement YKN’s efforts in enhancing social support services. As an appreciation to donors, YKN provides tax exemption receipts for every contribution received.

“This is a great opportunity for corporate entities to work together and play their part towards building the community’s well-being,” she added.