Public invited to take part in heritage event

GEORGE TOWN: Organisers of the Meng Eng Soo Open Day are calling for volunteers to take part in the celebration, that coincides with George Town World Heritage Day, a public holiday.

“Last year, over 20,000 visitors visited the open day,” said Penang Chinese Clan Council (PCCC) chairman Ho Swee Choon during a press conference at the Meng Eng Soo Memorial Hall in Jalan Pintal Tali (Rope Walk) on Sunday.

PCCC also expects about the same number of visitors to this year’s event, that will be held in July.

Held annually since 2008 and now in its 18th edition, the organisers are recruiting volunteers for cultural and immersive theatre activities, and curators.

“The continuation of culture relies on the involvement of the new generation. Each era’s change has posed a test for the continuity of cultural heritage. It is precisely these challenges that have forged our deeper sense of mission,” Ho said, adding that between 150 and 170 volunteers are needed.

Penang Cultural Inheritors Society event master planner Choong Earn Thong said the public is welcome to take part in the event.

“There are no restrictions on experience, age, occupation or education. Just bring your enthusiasm. We encourage students, particularly those who have just completed their SPM exams, to join us,” said Choong.

He added that it would be a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience, develop new skills and grow through the planning process.

Ho also said PCCC is urgently looking for volunteers with directing or theatre production experience to join their creative team.

On the day of the event, the immersive theatre will recreate Penang in the early 1900s along Rope Walk, from the intersection at Lebuh Chulia to the junction at Lebuh Kimberly.

“We also need actors to play various roles, from central characters to background figures like passers-by or someone casually sipping tea,” he said.

Ho said PCCC is looking for youngsters aged between nine and 13 to join the team as junior curators, as well as function as junior guides to share stories and connect with visitors.

“No prior experience is needed, but participants should have enough time to practise and must attend at least four training sessions, online and offline,” he added.

Application forms are available on the official social media pages of Meng Eng Soo Memorial Hall and the Penang Cultural Inheritors Society.

The open day for this year is themed “Jejak Warisan” and will be held on July 7 (Monday) from 5pm to 10pm, with free admission.