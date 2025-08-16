Public must work together to stop bullying - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar today urged Malaysians, especially Muslims, to work together to put an end to all forms of bullying.

He said bullying is a vile act that not only causes physical harm but also leaves deep emotional scars.

“Islam teaches us to live with mutual respect and compassion, and to safeguard the rights and dignity of every individual. Bullying does not merely injure the body but also breaks hearts and extinguishes hope.

“Remember, the prayers of those who are wronged have no barrier before Allah. Therefore, avoid any form of injustice, even as small as a speck. Bullying must stop, and love must flourish,” he said in a video posted on Facebook today.

Mohd Na’im added that bullying does not reflect Islamic values and urged the people to work together in fostering a harmonious society that upholds good relations. - Bernama