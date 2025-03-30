Public transport safest option for festive season - Expert

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysians make their final preparations to return to their hometowns for Aidilfitri, public transport, particularly buses and trains, remains the preferred choice, due to its superior safety record compared with private vehicles.

Selangor Road Safety Council permanent member Prof Dr Kulanthayan KC Mani said that statistics indicate that bus passengers account for the lowest number of fatalities in road accidents, nationwide.

“Malaysia recorded 598,635 road accidents in 2023 - equivalent to one accident every 53 seconds. A total of 6,433 lives were lost, averaging 18 deaths per day. This is a serious public concern,” he said, in a statement to Bernama, today.

However, he noted that bus passengers accounted for only 0.44 per cent of total road fatalities in 2022, the lowest among all categories of road users.

“In fact, for the past five decades, this figure has remained below one per cent. This proves that public transport, such as buses and rail services, is the safest mode of travel - not only in Malaysia, but also globally,” he said.

Further stressing the importance of public transport safety, Kulanthayan urged all stakeholders to play their part in maintaining and enhancing safety standards.

He added that bus owners and operators must foster a culture of safety, ensure their vehicles are well-maintained, and enforce strict compliance with road regulations among drivers.

“They can also place reminder notices at bus entrances, to encourage passengers to use the seat belts provided,” he added.

Kulanthayan also highlighted the significant responsibility shouldered by bus drivers, who transport around 40 passengers per trip.

“Passengers and their families place their full trust in drivers, to ensure that their loved ones reach home safely.

He also urged drivers to take an active role in reminding passengers to wear seat belts, either through the bus’s audio system or during passenger headcounts.

Bus passengers should also be more proactive in prioritising their safety, even though wearing seat belts is not yet mandatory.

“Passengers can also encourage those seated next to them to buckle up, as our safety depends on the actions of fellow passengers,” he said.

He explained that in the event of an accident, unbelted passengers can pose a danger to others due to the force generated by the combination of body weight and vehicle speed.

Additionally, he encouraged the public to opt for public transport, not only for convenience, but also for enhanced safety, particularly during the Aidilfitri, when traffic volume significantly increases.