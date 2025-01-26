PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has expressed deep concerns following recent reports of 10 premises in Kuala Lumpur allegedly used by foreign nationals to illegally operate health clinics over the past year.

MMA president Datuk Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira said it was alarming to learn that these so-called ‘clinics’ were stocked with unregistered medicines and fake medical equipment, while treatments were provided by unqualified individuals.

“We commend the Health Ministry and Immigration Department for the stern action taken and urge the public to remain vigilant.

“Any illegal healthcare activities should be reported to the authorities without delay,” he said in a statement, today.

Kalwinder further reiterated that all doctors practicing in Malaysia must be registered with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) and have a valid Annual Practicing Certificate (APC); while all clinic premises, in compliance with the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act (PHFSA) 1998, must be registered with the Health Ministry’s Medical Practice Division (Bahagian Amalan).

“We strongly advise the public to seek healthcare services only from recognised and registered healthcare facilities to ensure safety and quality of care,” he added.