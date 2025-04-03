PETALING JAYA: The power bank has become an essential device in today’s world, however, users must exercise caution, prioritise quality and adhere to safety precautions to prevent potential hazards.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment senior lecturer Dr Muhammad Ammirrul Atiqi Mohd Zainuri warned that power banks could pose a hazardous risk if any of the components used in their construction are faulty.

Muhammad Ammirrul, who is also an electronics expert, said power banks primarily consist of battery cells, which store energy, and a circuit board that regulates electricity flow.

“The cells, typically lithium-ion or lithium-polymer, determine the capacity of the power bank.

“The circuit board ensures safe charging and discharging by preventing overcharging, over-discharging, short circuits and temperature fluctuations,” he said, adding that faulty batteries can cause overheating, short circuits or thermal runaway (uncontrollable increase in temperature).

He also said physical damage, such as drops or punctures, can rupture battery cells and increase fire risks. External factors such as high temperatures or pressure changes during flights can worsen these issues, he added.

His remarks follow recent incidents of power banks catching fire, including a viral video of an inflight emergency during a passenger flight from Johor Bahru to Bangkok, Thailand, in which a fire broke out in the luggage compartment just minutes before landing, reportedly due to a faulty power bank.

In another case last September, a Malacca-based content creator had a power bank explosion at home, resulting in losses of approximately RM20,000.

Muhammad Ammirrul said overcharging, frequently draining the battery below 20% or using the power bank while charging (pass-through charging) can generate excess heat and degrade the battery.

“Using low-quality cables or chargers can also overload the power bank, leading to overheating or failure,” he added.

He urged consumers to buy power banks from reputable brands with safety certifications such as Malaysia’s Sirim or international standards like CE or FCC compliance as the market is flooded with cheap, unbranded alternatives.

“Low quality power banks often use inferior lithium cells and lack essential safety features, making them prone to overheating, short circuits or even explosions.

“Many falsely advertise their capacity, claiming 20,000 mAh but delivering far less, which results in inconsistent performance and potential device damage.”

Despite the risks, he said unbranded power banks remain popular in Malaysia due to their affordability and availability.

“Consumers often prioritise cost over safety and misleading ads or fake reviews further fuel demand.

“A general lack of awareness about the dangers of low quality batteries also contributes to their continued use.

“Power banks are useful, especially in emergencies, but they should be used only when necessary to avoid over reliance.”

Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department Fire Safety Division director Datuk Khirudin Drahman Hussain said low quality or counterfeit power banks, improper charging practises or the use of incompatible chargers were the main causes of fires by power banks.

“A faulty or overheated device can become a serious fire hazard within minutes, especially if left unattended or placed near flammable materials,” he added.

Khirudin advised consumers to avoid pass-through charging and refrain from charging multiple devices simultaneously to prevent overloading.

“Be alert of warning signs such as swelling, excessive heat or a burning smell, and stop using the device if any of these occur.”

He also urged users to dispose of old or damaged gadgets at e-waste collection or recycling centres.

“Always follow the three Ps, precaution, prevention and protection when handling power banks or any electrical devices as fire hazards can occur at any time.”