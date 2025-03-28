PUSPAKOM revises mobile service charges effective April 1

KUALA LUMPUR: PUSPAKOM Sdn Bhd (Puspakom) has announced new rates for its mobile services, effective April 1.

The new charge for the mobile truck services (MTS) will increase from RM3,000 to RM3,300, while the mobile van services (MVS) will be raised from RM100 to RM120.

Puspakom chief executive officer Mahmood Razak Bahman said the adjustments were made following careful consideration to align its service charges to reflect the current cost structure.

He said it was done after a thorough study to ensure the sustainability of Puspakom’s mobile services for the benefit of customers.

“Customers who bring their vehicles to Puspakom branches will not be affected by this change,” he said in a statement today.

Mahmood said the increase aligns with rising operational costs but assured that vehicle inspection fees will remain unchanged.

According to the statement, the last review of service charges was conducted in 2007, despite annual increases in the Consumer Price Index.

MTS provides inspection services to companies with large fleets, such as commercial vehicle operators, freight forwarding companies, driving schools and vehicle dealers.

Meanwhile, MVS offer inspections for private vehicles, including transfer of ownership, expired road tax, and registration of imported vehicles.