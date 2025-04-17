BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping called on Cambodia to jointly oppose hegemonism, power politics and bloc confrontation, so as to defend the common interests of both countries and other developing countries.

Xi urged Cambodia to jointly resist protectionism, and maintain an open and cooperative international environment, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported from Xi's article published in Cambodian media.

The president will visit Cambodia on Thursday as the last stop of his three-nation trip in Southeast Asia.