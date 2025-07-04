KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 253 victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya here near last week, have received counselling assistance at the One-Stop Social Support Centre set up at the temporary relief centre.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that reports from the counselling sessions conducted by 10 counsellors every day revealed that only a small number of the victims experienced serious trauma.

“Yes, there are some who suffer serious trauma, but not that many. In terms of percentage, it is probably less than one per cent.

“Most of these victims just want to get out of here (relief centre) to get fresh air and have someone to talk and share their problems with.

“So through this counselling session, we not only provide emotional support but also identify the specific needs of the victims,” she told reporters after visiting the victims at the relief centre at the Putra Heights Mosque today.

Nancy said that among the urgent needs of the victims were mobile phones, air purifiers for autistic children, nursing bras for mothers who had just given birth, balms or ointments for headaches, and disposable diapers.

“We also learned that the victims also needed cash to manage personal matters such as paying for transportation to and from the hospital to visit family members who were admitted there as well as buying other necessities.

“For this, we have provided them with financial assistance through the National Welfare Foundation,” she added.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire, which shocked the nation last Tuesday morning, saw flames soaring over 30 metres high, reaching temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to extinguish the fire completely.