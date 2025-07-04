KUALA LUMPUR: The government has called on more companies to offer support to victims of last week’s gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, which destroyed or damaged more than 200 homes.

The Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin said additional contributions from the private sector would help ease the burden on affected families, many of whom are still displaced.

He noted that RM1.4 million in aid had already been distributed, including emergency funds from the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department as well as initial contributions from Petronas.

“Of the 219 families who received the aid, those whose homes were destroyed were given RM5,000, while families with partially damaged homes received RM2,500,” he told reporters after distributing the initial assistance to victims at the Bukit Lanchong Community Hall here today.

Earlier in his speech, Azman said the assistance was promised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last week.

“We know residents are anxious about returning home and being compensated, but rest assured, the government and Petronas are actively working on solutions,” he added.

One recipient, A. Puspagaran, said the support, though modest, offered some relief.

“I’ve lived in my house for 13 years and lost everything,” said the bank automation executive, who is now staying with his in-laws.

“It’s a total loss, but this shows the government cares. I just hope the rebuilding can begin soon,” he said.

The explosion last Tuesday morning sent flames more than 30 metres into the air and temperatures soared to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to bring the blaze under control.

A total of 81 homes were destroyed, another 81 were partially damaged, while 57 homes were affected but not burned. The remaining 218 homes in the area were unscathed.